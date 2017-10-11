미국 하와이대학 학생들에게 ‘북한 핵공격 날 경우’ e메일 발송

From: University of Hawaii

Subject: In the event of a nuclear attack

Date: October 9, 2017 at 2:25:19 PM HST

To: announce@hawaii.edu

In light of concerns about North Korea missile tests, state and federal agencies are providing information about nuclear threats and what to do in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack and radiation emergency.

For this type of event, the ten campuses of the University of Hawaii will rely on the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency siren system and follow agency instructions on “sheltering-in-place.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency instructions:

https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/files/2017/09/20170921-Preparedness-[dod.hawaii.gov]

brief-SEPT-2017.pdf

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has more information:

https://emergency.cdc.gov/radiation/[emergency.cdc.gov]

The University of Hawaii encourages students, faculty and staff to

stay informed through local, national and international news

outlets and to sign up for UH Alert: https://www.hawaii.edu/alert/[hawaii.edu].

The notification system alerts the university community in the

event of a natural, health or civil emergency.