미국 하와이대학 학생들에게 ‘북한 핵공격 날 경우’ e메일 발송

미국 하와이 대학 학생들에게 '만약 북한 핵 공격이 일어날 경우에'라는 제목이 붙은 e메일이 발송됐다.
10일(현지시간) 미국 매체 하와이 뉴스 나우에 따르면 학생들은 전날 북한 김정은 정권에 의해 탄도미사일 또는 핵 공격이 발발하면 하와이 재난관리국의 비상 사이렌에 따라 관내의 적절한 대피소를 찾도록 한 지시사항이 담긴 e메일을 전날 받았다.
e메일에는 "북한 미사일 시험발사의 우려에 비춰 주(州)와 연방 기구들은 핵 위협에 관한 정보를 제공하고 있다. 만일의 경우 핵 공격과 방사능 비상사태가 발생하면 어떻게 할지에 관한 것"이라고 쓰여 있다.
이번 메일은 하와이 대학 당국이 5만여 명의 재학생과 1만여 명의 교직원에게 보내졌다. 미 일간지 워싱턴포스트(WP)는 그러나 이번 메일 발송이 대학에서 이례적인 일이라고 해석했다. 대학 내에서 '만약 어떻다면'이란 가정을 붙여 경보를 학생 전원에게 알리는 일은 드물기 때문이다.
이에 대해 하와이 대학 대변인 대니얼 메이젠절은 "우리 파트에서 실수가 있었다"면서 "대학 관리들은 지난 몇 개월간 북한 핵 위협에 대해 의구심이 있어서 뭔가 반응이 있는 메시지를 보내길 원했다. 다시 보내라고 한다면 '일어날 것 같지 않지만, 만약 그렇다면'이라는 문구를 추가할 것"이라고 해명했다.
북한이 대륙간 탄도미사일(ICBM) 개발의 완성 단계에 도달할 경우 미국 내 50개 주 가운데 가장 큰 위협을 받을 수 있는 주로 꼽힌다.
김민상 기자 kim.minsang@joongang.co.kr
다음은 e메일 전문.
From: University of Hawaii
Subject: In the event of a nuclear attack
Date: October 9, 2017 at 2:25:19 PM HST
To: announce@hawaii.edu
In light of concerns about North Korea missile tests, state and federal agencies are providing information about nuclear threats and what to do in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack and radiation emergency.
For this type of event, the ten campuses of the University of Hawaii will rely on the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency siren system and follow agency instructions on “sheltering-in-place.”
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency instructions:
https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/files/2017/09/20170921-Preparedness-[dod.hawaii.gov]
brief-SEPT-2017.pdf
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has more information:
https://emergency.cdc.gov/radiation/[emergency.cdc.gov]
The University of Hawaii encourages students, faculty and staff to
stay informed through local, national and international news
outlets and to sign up for UH Alert: https://www.hawaii.edu/alert/[hawaii.edu].
The notification system alerts the university community in the
event of a natural, health or civil emergency.