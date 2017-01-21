[전문] 제 45대 美 대통령 트럼프 취임 연설

ChiefJusticeRoberts, PresidentCarter, PresidentClinton, PresidentBush, PresidentObama, fellowAmericansandpeopleoftheworld, thankyou.
We, thecitizensofAmericaarenowjoinedin a greatnationalefforttorebuildourcountryandrestoreitspromiseforallofourpeople.
Together, wewilldeterminethecourseofAmericaandtheworldformany, manyyearstocome. Wewillfacechallenges. Wewillconfronthardships, butwewillgetthejobdone. Everyfouryearswegatheronthesestepstocarryouttheorderlyandpeacefultransferofpower. AndwearegratefultoPresidentObamaandFirstLadyMichelleObamafortheirgraciousaidthroughoutthistransition. Theyhavebeenmagnificent. Thankyou.
Today’s ceremonyhowever, hasveryspecialmeaning, becausetoday, wearenotmerelytransferringpowerfromoneadministrationtoanotherorfromonepartytoanother, butwearetransferringpowerfromWashington, DC. Andgivingitbacktoyou, thepeople.
Fortoolong, havereapedtherewardsofgovernmentwhilepeoplehavebornethecost. Washingtonflourished, butthepeopledidnotshareinitswealth. Politiciansprosperedperiod, butthejobsleftandthefactoriesclosed. Theestablishmentprotecteditselfbutnotthecitizensofourcountry. Theirvictorieshavenotbeenyourvictories. Theirtriumphshavenotbeenyourtriumphsandwhiletheycelebratedinournation's capital, therewaslittletocelebrateforstrugglingfamiliesallacrossourland.
Thatallchangesstartingrighthereandrightnow, becausethismomentisyourmoment. Itbelongstoyou. ItbelongstoeveryonegatheredheretodayandeveryonewatchingallacrossAmerica. Thisisyourday. Thisisyourcelebration. Andthis, theUnitedStatesofAmerica, isyourcountry.
Whattrulymattersisnotwhattrulycontrolsourgovernmentbutwhetherourgovernmentiscontrolledbythepeople. January 20, 2017 willberememberedasthedaythepeoplebecametherulersofthisnationagain. Theforgottenmenandwomenofourcountrywillbeforgottennolonger.
Everyoneislisteningtoyounow, youcamebythetensofmillionstobecomepartof a historicmovement, thelikesofwhichtheworldhasneverseenbefore. Atthecenterofthismovementis a crucialconviction, that a nationexiststoserveitscitizens. Americanswantgreatschoolsfortheirchildren, safeneighborhoodsfortheirfamiliesandgoodjobsforthemselves.
Thesearejustandreasonabledemandsofrighteouspeopleand a righteouspublic. Butfortoomanyofourcitizens, a differentrealityexists. Mothersandchildrentrappedinpovertyinourinnercities, rusted-outfactories, scatteredliketombstonesacrossthelandscapeofournation, aneducationsystemflushwithcashbutwhichleavesouryoungandbeautifulstudentsdeprivedofallknowledge. Andthecrimeandthegangsandthedrugsthathavestolentoomanylivesandrobbedourcountryofsomuchunrealizedpotential.
ThisAmericancarnagestopsrighthereandstopsrightnow. Weareonenationandtheirpainisourpain. Theirdreamsareourdreamsandtheirsuccesswillbeoursuccess. Weshareoneheart, onehomeandonegloriousdestiny. Theoathofoffice I taketodayisanoathofallegiancetoallAmericans. Formanydecades, wehaveenrichedforeignindustryattheexpenseofAmericanindustry, subsidizedthearmiesofothercountrieswhileallowingfortheverysaddepletionofourmilitary.
Wehavedefendedothernations' borderswhilerefusingtodefendourown. AndspenttrillionsandtrillionsofdollarsoverseaswhileAmerica's infrastructurehasfallenintodisrepairanddecay. We’vemadeothercountriesrichwhilethewealth, strengthandconfidenceofourcountryhasdissipatedoverthehorizon.
Onebyone, thefactoriesshutteredandleftourshoreswithnoteven a thoughtaboutthemillionsandmillionsofAmericanworkersthatwereleftbehind. Thewealthofourmiddleclasshasbeenrippedfromtheirhomesandthenredistributedallacrosstheworld. Butthatisthepassandnowwearelookingonlytothefuture.
Weassembleheretodayareissuing a newdecreetobeheardineverycityineveryforeigncapitalandineveryhallofpower. Fromthisdayforward, a newvisionwillgovernourland. Fromthisdayforward, it's goingtobeonlyAmericafirst, Americafirst. Everydecisionontrade, ontaxes, onimmigration, onforeignaffairswillbemadetobenefitAmericanworkersandAmericanfamilies. Wemustprotectourbordersfromtheravagesofothercountriesmakingourproducts, stealingourcompaniesanddestroyingourjobs.
Protectionwillleadtogreatprosperityandstrength. I willfightforyouwitheverybreathinmybody. And I willnevereverletyoudown.
Americawillstartwinningagain, winninglikeneverbefore. Wewillbringbackourjobs. Wewillbringbackourborders. Wewillbringbackourwealth. Andwewillbringbackourdreams.
Wewillbuildnewroadsandhighwaysandbridgesandairportsandtunnelsandrailwaysallacrossourwonderfulnation. Wewillgetourpeopleoffofwelfareandbacktowork, rebuildingourcountrywithAmericanhandsandAmericanlabor.
Wewillfollowtwosimplerules, buyAmericanandhireAmerican.Wewillseekfriendshipandgoodwillwiththenationsoftheworld, butwedosowiththeunderstandingthatitistherightofallnationstoputtheirowninterestsfirst. Wedonotseektoimposeourwayoflifeonanyone, butrathertoletitshineasanexample. Wewillshineforeveryonetofollow.
Wewillreinforceoldalliancesandformnewwurnsandreformtheworldagainstradicalislamicterrorismwhichwewilleradicatefromthefaceoftheearth. Atthebedrockofourpoliticswillbe a totalallegiancetotheUnitedStatesofAmericaandthroughourloyaltytoourcountry, wewillrediscoverourloyaltytoeachother.
Whenyouopenyourhearttopatriotism, thereisnoroomforprejudice. TheBibletellsushowgoodandpleasantitiswhengod's peoplelivetogetherinunity. Wemustspeakourmindsopenly, debateourdisagreementshonestly, butalwayspursuesoldart. WhenAmericaisunited, Americaistotallyunstoppable.
Thereshouldbenofear. Weareprotectedandwewillalwaysbeprotected. Wewillbeprotectedbythegreatmenandwomenofourmilitaryandlawenforcement. Andmostimportantly, wewillbeprotectedbyGod.
Finally, mustthinkbiganddreamevenbigger. InAmerica, weunderstandthat a nationisonlylivingaslongitisstriving. Wewillnolongeracceptpoliticianswhoarealltalkandnoaction, constantlycomplaining, butneverdoinganythingaboutit.
Thetimeforemptytalkisover. Nowarrivesthehourofaction. Donotallowanyonetotellyouthatitcannotbedone. NochallengecanmatchtheheartandfightandspiritofAmerica. Wewillnotfail.
Ourcountrywillthriveandprosperagain. Westandatthebirthof a newmillennium, readytounlockthemysteriesofspace, tofreetheearthfromthemissriesofdiseaseandharnesstheenergies, industriesandtechnologiesoftomorrow.
A newnationalpridewillstirourselves, liftoursightsandhealourdivisions. It's timetorememberthatoldwisdomoursoldierswillneverforget, thatwhetherweareblackorbrownorwhite, weallbleedthesameredbloodofpatriots.
Weallenjoythesamegloriousfreedoms. AndweallsalutethesamegreatAmericanflag. Andwhether a childisbornintheurbansprawlofDetroitorthewind-sweptplainsofnebraska, theylookatthesamenightsky. Theyfilltheirheartwiththesamedreamsandtheyareinfusedwiththebreathoflifebythesamealmightycreator.
SotoallAmericansineverycitynearandfar, smallandlarge, frommountaintomountain, fromoceantoocean, hearthesewords, youwillneverbeignoredagain.
Yourvoice, yourhopesandyourdreamswilldefineourAmericandestiny. Andyourcourage, goodnessandlovewillforeverguideusalongtheway. Together, wewillmakeamericastrongagain. Wewillmakeamericawealthyagain. Wewillmakeamericaproudagain.
WewillmakeAmericasafeagain. Andyes, together, wewillmakeAmericagreatagain. Thankyou. Godblessyou. AndgodblessAmerica. Thankyou. GodblessAmerica.
다음은 한글 번역이다.
로버츠 대법원장님, 카터 대통령님, 클린턴 대통령님, 부시 대통령님, 오바마 대통령님, 친애하는 미국인 여러분, 전 세계 여러분, 감사합니다.
우리 미국인들은 지금 이 나라를 재건하고 모든 사람들의 가능성을 회복하는 위대한 국가적 노력에 참여하고 있습니다.
아울러, 우리는 앞으로 수 년 간 미국과 세계가 가는 길을 결정할 것입니다. 우리는 도전에 직면할 것입니다. 우리는 역경에 부딪칠 것입니다. 그러나 우리는 그 일을 해낼 겁니다.
우리는 질서있고 평화로운 정권교체를 위해 4년마다 이 자리에 모입니다.
정권교체 과정에서 보여준 오바마 대통령과 미셸 여사의 우아하고 사려 깊은 도움에 감사합니다.
그러나 오늘의 이 행사는 매우 특별한 의미가 있습니다. 오늘은 우리가 단지 행정부를 다른 사람이나 다른 정당에게 넘기는 것이 아니라, 권력을 워싱턴DC에서 미국인 여러분들에게 이양하는 날입니다.
너무나 오랫동안 이 나라 수도의 소수 그룹이 정부가 누리는 보상을 가져가는 동안 국민들은 그 비용을 떠안았습니다.
워싱턴은 번창했지만 국민들은 그 부를 나누지 못했습니다. 정치인들은 번영을 누렸지만 일자리는 떠났고 공장은 문을 닫았습니다.
기득권세력이 지킨 건 자기 자신들이었지, 이 나라 국민들이 아니었습니다.
그들의 승리는 여러분의 승리가 아니었으며, 그들의 전리품은 여러분의 전리품이 아니었습니다. 그들이 우리나라 수도에서 환호하는 동안 이 나라 곳곳에서 고통받는 가족들이 환호할 곳은 없었습니다.
그 모든 것이 달라집니다. 그 변화는 지금 여기에서 시작합니다. 이 순간은 여러분의 것입니다. 이 순간은 오늘 여기 모인 이들과 미 전역에서 지켜보는 모든 이들의 것입니다. 오늘은 여러분의 것입니다. 여러분이 축하받을 일입니다. 그리고 미합중국은 여러분의 나라입니다.
진정 중요한 것은 어떤 정당이 정부를 통제하느냐가 아니라, 국민들이 정부를 통제하느냐입니다.
2017년 1월 20일은 국민이 다시 이 나라의 통치자가 된 날로 기억될 것입니다.
이 나라의 잊혀진 사람들이 더 이상 잊혀지지 않을 겁니다.
이제는 모든 사람들이 당신의 말에 귀를 기울일 겁니다.
여러분은 이 세상이 전에 보지 못한 역사적 순간의 일원이 되기 위한 수 천 만 명과 함께 했습니다.
이 운동의 중심에는 핵심적인 확신이 있습니다. 국가는 국민들에게 봉사하기 위해 존재한다는 것입니다. 미국인들은 아이들을 위한 훌륭한 학교, 가족들에게 안전한 이웃, 자신들을 위한 좋은 직업을 원합니다. 이것들은 올바른 사회를 위한 정당하고 합리적인 요구들입니다.
그러나 너무나 많은 국민들에게 다른 현실이 존재합니다. 도심의 엄마와 아이들은 가난에 갇혀있습니다. 녹슨 공장은 이 나라 곳곳에 묘비처럼 흩어져있습니다. 교육시스템에 돈은 넘쳐 나지만 우리의 젊고 아름다운 학생들은 지식을 박탈당했습니다. 범죄와 갱들과 마약이 너무나 많은 목숨을 앗아갔고 이 나라의 사장된 잠재력을 훔쳐갔습니다.
이런 미국의 학살은 지금 당장 여기에서 멈춰야 합니다.
우리는 한 나라입니다. 그들의 고통은 우리의 고통입니다. 그들의 꿈은 우리의 꿈입니다. 그들의 성공은 우리의 성공이 될 것입니다. 우리는 한 마음을 나누고, 한 가정을 나누고 영광스런 한 운명을 나눕니다.
오늘 내가 한 공직 선서는 모든 미국인들에게 충성하겠다는 선서입니다.
수십 년 동안 우리는 외국의 산업을 풍요롭게 하는 대가로 미국의 산업을 희생시켰습니다. 다른 나라를 지원하는 동안 우리 군대는 슬프게도 고갈됐습니다.
우리는 다른 나라 국경을 지키면서 우리 자신을 지키지 못했습니다. 수 조 달러를 해외에 쓰면서 미국의 인프라는 망가지고 썩어갔습니다.
우리는 다른 나라를 부유하게 만들면서 우리나라의 부와 힘, 자신감을 상실했습니다.
공장은 차례차례 문을 닫았고, 남겨진 수많은 미국인 노동자들을 생각하지도 않고 이 나라를 떠났습니다.
중산층의 부는 빼앗겼고 다른 모든 나라에 재분배됐습니다.
그러나 이제는 지나간 과거입니다. 이제 우리는 오직 미래만 바라볼 것입니다.
여기 모인 우리는 새로운 강령을 발동합니다. 모든 도시와 모든 외국 정부, 모든 권력자들은 들어야 합니다.
오늘부터 새로운 비전이 우리나라를 다스립니다. 그것은 ‘미국우선주의’(AmericaFirst)입니다.
모든 무역과 세금, 이민정책, 외교문제에 대한 의사결정은 미국인 근로자와 미국인 가정의 이익을 위해 이뤄질 것입니다.
우리는 우리 제품을 만들고, 우리 기업을 훔치고, 우리 일자리를 파괴하는 다른 나라의 유린으로부터 우리의 국경을 지켜야 합니다.
나는 내 모든 호흡을 다하여 여러분들을 위해 싸울 것입니다. 결코 여러분을 실망시키지 않을 것입니다.
미국은 다시 승리하기 시작할 것입니다.
우리는 우리의 일자리를 되찾아 올 겁니다. 우리의 국경을 되찾아 올 겁니다. 우리의 부를 되찾아 올 겁니다. 우리의 꿈을 되찾아 올 겁니다.
새로운 길, 고속도로, 다리, 공항, 터널, 철로를 전국에 걸쳐 건설할 것입니다.
미국인의 손과 노력으로 이 나라를 재건할 것입니다.
두 가지 단순한 규칙을 준수할 것입니다. 미국 제품을 사고, 미국인을 고용하는 것입니다.
우리는 다른 나라들과 우호와 선린을 추구할 것입니다. 그러나 모든 나라는 그 나라의 이익을 앞세울 권리가 있다는 이해를 바탕으로 우리는 그렇게 할 것입니다.
우리는 우리의 생활방식을 어떤 누구에게 강요하지 않습니다.
오랜 동맹을 강화하고 새로운 동맹을 맺을 겁니다. 과격한 이슬람 테러에 맞서 문명사회를 단합시킬 것입니다. 그리하여 과격한 이슬람 테러를 지구상에서 완전히 제거할 것입니다.
우리 정치의 기반에는 미합중국에 대한 절대 충성이 놓일 것입니다. 우리의 애국심을 통하여 서로에 대한 신뢰를 재발견할 것입니다.
애국심으로 마음을 열면 편견의 여지가 없습니다.
성경은 ‘하나님의 백성들이 연합하여 살아갈 때 얼마나 선하고 기쁜가'라고 말합니다.
우리는 우리의 마음을 열고 말하고, 이견을 솔직하게 토론해야 합니다. 그러나 언제나 연대를 추구해야 합니다.
미국이 하나가 될 때 미국은 막을 수 없습니다.
두려움은 없습니다. 우리는 보호받고 있고, 언제나 보호받을 것입니다. 우리는 가장 위대한 군대와 경찰의 보호를 받고 있습니다. 가장 중요한 건 우리는 하나님의 보호를 받고 있습니다.
우리는 더 큰 꿈을 꿔야 합니다.
국가는 존재하는 한 번성해야 합니다.
말만 하고 행동하지 않는 정치인, 끊임없이 불평하고 아무 것도 하지 않는 정치인은 더 이상 용납되지 않습니다.
빈 말 하는 시대는 지났습니다.
행동할 시간이 도래했습니다.
불가능하다고 하지 마십시오. 어떤 도전도 미국의 마음과 싸움, 정신에 대적할 수 없습니다.
우리는 실패하지 않습니다. 우리나라는 번성할 것이고 다시 번영을 누릴 것입니다.
우리는 새로운 천 년의 문턱에 서 있습니다. 신비로운 공간의 문을 열고, 질병의 고통에서 세상을 해방하고, 미래의 에너지와 산업과 기술을 강화시킬 준비가 끝났습니다.
새로운 국가적 자부심이 우리의 영혼을 일깨우고, 우리의 시선을 치켜 올리고, 우리의 분열을 치유할 것입니다.
우리의 전사들이 잊을 수 없는 오랜 지혜를 떠올릴 때입니다. 피부색이 검든지, 갈색이든지, 흰색이든지, 우리는 모두 애국자의 붉은 색 피를 흘립니다. 우리는 모두 영광의 자유를 누리고, 위대한 미국 국기에 경의를 바칩니다.
아이가 디트로이트의 도심 외곽에서 태어나든지 네브라스카의 바람부는 들판에서 태어나든지, 바라보는 밤하늘은 같습니다. 아이들의 가슴에는 같은 꿈으로 가득 차고, 전능한 창조주가 허락한 숨결이 스며듭니다.
그러므로 모든 미국인들에게 말합니다. 사는 곳이 어디든지 다시는 여러분이 무시당하지 않을 겁니다. 여러분의 목소리와 희망과 꿈은 미국의 운명을 결정할 것입니다. 여러분의 용기와 선, 사랑은 영원히 우리를 인도할 것입니다.
다 함께 강한 미국을 다시 한번 만들 것입니다.
부유한 미국을 다시 한번 만들 것입니다.
자랑스런 미국을 다시 만들 겁니다.
안전한 미국을 다시 만들겁니다.
그렇습니다. 함께 위대한 미국을 다시 만들 것입니다.
감사합니다. 하나님의 축복이 여러분에게. 하나님의 축복이 미국에.
