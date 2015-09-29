식수가 흘러나오는 책

오염된 물의 박테리아를 99.9% 걸러내는 값싼 여과지 개발돼

A cheap filterb pbapber removes more than 99.9 percent of bacteria from water.

Since 1990, 2.6 billion people have gained access to uncontaminated sources of water, according to the World Health Organization and UNICEF’s Joint Monitoring Programme for Water Supply and Sanitation. But roughly 663 million people around the world still do not have clean drinking water, and they turn instead to sources like surface water and unprotected wells and springs, much of that rife with contaminants that can cause disease and death.

Theresa Dankovich, an environmental chemist and postdoctoral researcher at Carnegie Mellon University, is working on a cheap and easy solution. As a doctoral candidate in chemistry at McGill University, she created a silver nanoparticle filter paper that can make bacteria-infested water as clean as what comes out of faucets in the U.S. In lab tests, she found that the paper killed more than 99.9 percent of bacteria.

To make the bacteria-killing sheets, Dankovich begins with a thick, porous and inexpensive kind of filter paper that stays strong even when wet, and soaks it in a solution containing a silver nanoparticle precursor. She then heats the paper in an oven to bind the silver nanoparticles to the fibers on its surface, rinses it off and dries it. The paper is ready then to have water poured through it. Since silver is extremely toxic to bacteria, the bacteria in contaminated water are killed when they come in contact with the nanoparticles, leaving virtually no viable bacteria in the water that’s passed through the paper.

Once the paper proved itself in the lab, Dankovich set out to test its merits in communities with diverse water sources, from Haiti to South Africa to Ghana to Kenya. In 2014, Dankovich formally founded the nonprofit pAge Drinking Paper with husband and business partner Jonathan Levine, an earth and environmental engineer. They also worked with the nonprofit WATERisLIFE and the ad agency DDB to make a video featuring a product that collated a year’s worth of paper filter pages into what they call the “drinkable book;” the pages were printed with instructions on safe water habits.

Luke Hydrick, a design student at the University of Cincinnati, was so taken with Dankovich’s work that he asked if he could design filter holders for the paper as his senior thesis project. Armed with several prototypes, he joined Dankovich on a trip to Bangladesh in June 2015, where they conducted focus groups and surveys alongside the nongovernmental organization iDE-Bangladesh on how best to incorporate the filter papers into everyday life.

One thin plastic holder designed to fit into a kolshi, an aluminum cistern that’s ubiquitous as a water holder in Bangladesh, “really resonated with people,” says Hydrick, since “the container is already embedded in social fabric of Bangladeshi life.” The pAge team and iDE-Bangladesh hope to be able to bring that filter design to market in the near future.

In the meantime, pAge Drinking Paper also launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to raise money to test the papers and culturally appropriate filter designs in up to a dozen additional villages. Dankovich wants to check health metrics, water quality and consumer preferences in an extensive range of settings before distributing her invention widely. The organization is also gearing up to manufacture the papers on a larger scale, which will help it reach its goal of having each filter—which can clean about 26 gallons of water—cost 10 cents or less.

“We hope that it does reach millions to hundreds of millions of people,” Dankovich says, “and improve their water and improve their health.”

식수가 흘러나오는 책

오염된 물의 박테리아를 99.9% 걸러내는 값싼 여과지 개발돼

1990년 이후 26억 명이 오염되지 않은 식수원을 이용할 수 있게 됐다. 세계보건기구(WHO)와 유니세프의 ‘물공급·위생 공동 모니터링 프로그램’의 통계다. 그러나 어림잡아 전 세계 6억6300만 명이 아직도 깨끗한 식수를 이용하지 못한다. 그들은 대신 지표수(하천·호수 등 육지 위의 물)와 정화되지 않은 우물이나 샘 같은 공급원에 의존한다. 그중에는 질병과 사망을 유발할 수 있는 오염물질 투성이인 곳이 많다.

카네기 멜론대학 환경화학자이자 박사후 연구원인 테레사 댄코비치가 싸고 간편한 해결책을 마련 중이다. 그는 맥길대학 화학과 박사 후보생 시절 은나노 입자 여과지를 개발했다. 박테리아가 우글거리는 물을 미국의 수도꼭지에서 흘러나오는 물만큼이나 깨끗하게 정화할 수 있는 종이다. 실험실에서 테스트한 결과 박테리아가 99.9% 이상 제거됐다.

댄코비치가 개발한 박테리아 박멸 종이를 만들려면 우선 여과지를 마련해야 한다. 두툼하고 물에 젖어도 찢어지지 않는 다공질의 저렴한 여과지다. 그것을 은나노입자 원료물질을 함유한 용액에 담근다. 그 뒤 오븐에서 종이를 가열해 종이 표면의 섬유조직에 은나노입자가 엉겨 붙게 한다. 그리고 종이를 헹군 다음 말리면 물을 거를 여과지가 된다. 은은 박테리아에 극도의 독성을 갖고 있어 오염된 물 속의 세균이 나노입자와 접촉하는 순간 죽는다. 물이 종이를 통과한 뒤에도 멀쩡한 박테리아는 거의 없다.

실험실에서 여과지의 효능이 입증되자 댄코비치는 아이티로부터 남아공·가나·케냐 등지에 이르기까지 갖가지 식수원을 가진 지역사회에서 도움이 되는지 시험하기 시작했다. 지난해 댄코비치는 비영리단체 ‘페이지 드링킹 페이퍼’를 공식 설립했다. 지구·환경 공학자인 남편 조너선 르바인이 사업 파트너로 나섰다. 그들은 또한 비영리단체 ‘워터이스라이프’, 광고대행사 DDB와 공동으로 동영상을 제작했다. 1년치 여과지 뭉치를 이른바 ‘음용서’로 묶은 제품을 홍보하는 비디오였다. 종이에는 물을 깨끗하게 사용하는 습관에 관한 지침이 인쇄됐다.

신시내티대학의 디자인 전공자인 루크 하이드릭은 댄코비치의 제품에 깊은 인상을 받았다. 자신의 졸업 논문 프로젝트로 그 종이용 필터 홀더를 디자인해도 좋을지 물었다. 그는 여러 가지 예비 모형을 싸들고 지난 6월 댄코비치와 함께 방글라데시를 방문했다. 그들은 비정부기구 아이드-방글라데시와 함께 포커스 그룹(표적 소비자 그룹 심층면접) 조사와 설문조사를 실시했다. 여과지를 생활의 일부로 통합하는 최선의 방법을 알아내려는 취지였다.

방글라데시에서 물통으로 널리 쓰이는 알루미늄 용기인 콜시에 맞게 설계된 플라스틱 홀더가 하나 있었다. “사람들에게 큰 호응을 얻었다”고 하이드릭이 말했다. “그 용기가 방글라데시에서 일상적으로 사용되고 있었기” 때문이다. 페이지 팀과 아이드-방글라데시는 가까운 시일 내에 그 필터 디자인을 출시할 수 있기를 희망한다.

한편 ‘페이지 드링킹 페이퍼’는 크라우드펀딩 사이트 인디고고에서도 일반 대중을 대상으로 하는 자금조달 캠페인에 착수했다. 추가로 십여 개 마을에서 그 종이와 현지 문화에 적합한 필터 디자인을 시험하는 자금을 마련하기 위해서다. 댄코비치는 자신의 제품을 널리 보급하기 전에 다양한 환경에서 건강 척도, 수질, 소비자 기호를 확인하고자 한다. 종이를 대량 생산하기 위한 준비작업도 진행 중이다. 그렇게 되면 필터(약 100ℓ의 물을 정화할 수 있다) 개당 가격을 10센트 이하로 끌어내린다는 목표 달성에 도움이 된다.

“이 종이가 수백 만에서 수억 명에게 보급돼 그들의 수질과 건강이 개선되기를 희망한다”고 댄코비치는 말한다.

글=뉴스위크 스타브 지프 기자 번역=차진우

