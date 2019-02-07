1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Is Set To Show Up At THE GRAMMY'S For The First Time As Korean

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

BTS is known to be set to participate in the 61st GRAMMY Awards for the first time as a Korean artist.

Hope to see them as a recipient too!

As it has been announced by the GRAMMY, BTS isn't qualified, more like overachieved to be exact, for a Best New Artist nomination due to the GRAMMY's own standard.

Lots of fans were bummed at the disappointing news. However, a news that is invigorating enough for fans has come up. It is that BTS is set to present an award at the GRAMMY' that is planned to be held on the 10th of this month at Los Angeles Staples Center with which category the world-famous group will present undecided yet.

As it is the first time for Korean Artists to take part in the world's most prestigious awards, K-pop fans are more than hyped to learn the news and it is being highly anticipated.

Meanwhile, fans who heard the news are showing their pleasure by saying "You can't spell gRAmMY without ARMY"

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT