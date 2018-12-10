PHOTO: JUNGKOOK's Habit When Other Members Are Around

1 읽는 중

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jungkook of BTS seems to have a lot of different characteristics within him. He was once selected as one of the sexiest men in Korea but at the same time, he is such a dongsaeng material.

He is such a cutie! Isn't he?

Since he made his debut when he was much younger, fans and members seem to have a tendency to think of him as a baby.

Now that BTS has gotten world famous, he is probably the world's most famous maknae.

This 21-year-old maknae is known to have sort of a 'habit' when other hyung members are around.

It is that he often tries to do things that other members do.

Let's take a look.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo online community

Photo online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

As shown above, it looks like it is manifest that Jungkook enjoys doing what the hyungs do.

It might be due to the fact that he grew up watching them and wants to be like them.

How can he be unloved when he is being such an adorable maknae?

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

