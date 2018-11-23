1 읽는 중

BTS V's Uncanny Ability of Always Finding the Camera

Photos from Online Community

Photos from Online Community

BTS V's has an uncanny ability of always finding the camera.

He is a natural-born entertainer

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Many fans speculated at first that it might just be because V has a lot of parts. Later, however, others deduced theory that, actually, it was Taehyung who had the strange and uncanny ability to locate exactly where a camera was.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Just look at Taehyung go...only to make eye contact through the camera at the end, without fail. Even in the midst of extreme concentration, Taehyung's eyes trail along until they successfully lock on to the camera.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Even from afar...Taehyung is looking straight into the camera. Could it be merely out of habit? Or can it be that Taehyung's eyes are naturally drawn to the camera?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Or, could it be that Taehyung is always eager to communicate directly to his fans?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Whatever the reason, no fan is complaining! The more they can get of his eyes happier fans they will be. Check out a video clip of Taehyung locked onto the camera...or is it that the camera is locked onto him?

"I'm right, I'm right. That's me~ That person is me~"

Camera hogger Taehyung, we will continue to watch you...or is it you who will be watching us?

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

