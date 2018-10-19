1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHTOS: BTS JIMIN Reveals His New Blue Hair

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jimin from BTS recently posted pictures of himself with blue hair on Twitter.

Check out Jimin's insanely beautiful hair!

In the pictures, Jimin shows off his newly blue hair, with some pictures showing him wearing a beanie and some without in the rest of the photos he uploaded.

However, his blue hair is turned out to be temporarily hair sprayed, instead of actual dyeing.

Along with the photos, there is a caption that goes, "In our heart, a flower called Army has bloomed. #JIMIN"

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

The post has been retweeted more than 360 thousand times and received more than 980 thousand likes.

Lots of fans are still showing love for Jimin.

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT