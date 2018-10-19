PHTOS: BTS JIMIN Reveals His New Blue Hair

Jimin from BTS recently posted pictures of himself with blue hair on Twitter.

Check out Jimin's insanely beautiful hair!

In the pictures, Jimin shows off his newly blue hair, with some pictures showing him wearing a beanie and some without in the rest of the photos he uploaded.

However, his blue hair is turned out to be temporarily hair sprayed, instead of actual dyeing.

Along with the photos, there is a caption that goes, "In our heart, a flower called Army has bloomed. #JIMIN"

The post has been retweeted more than 360 thousand times and received more than 980 thousand likes.

Lots of fans are still showing love for Jimin.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com