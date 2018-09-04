BTS' Waist-Bending Greetings to Senior, and Junior Singers at SBS' Inkigayo

On September 2, BTS appeared at the 972nd episode of SBS' Inkigayo.

There's reason for their success :)

This day, the group performed IDOL, and I'm Fine included in their repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer.

As expected, BTS took the first place, and when BTS called as the winner, RM preferentially shouted out "ARMY." He appreciated his fans that "ARMYs helped them bring the last performance to a successful conclusion."

And while the group was waiting for the encore stage, they bowed down to their sunbae 'Shinhwa' at the site by bending the waists forward.

While many already are aware that BTS is very polite and thoughtful group, what's more, surprising is their waist-bending greeting wasn't only to sunbaes but also to singers who debuted later than BTS themselves. Although BTS is the world-renowned artists, they never forgot their first time and never acted arrogantly on the strength of the popularity.

However, the group after a short domestic promotion of IDOL will embark on the world tour.

