Why Was BLACKPINK Cut Off in the Middle of Performance?

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BLACKPINK was sent off stage in the middle of their performance. The host of the concert, Lotte Duty Free, came under fire for its unprofessional management of the situation.

What an unprofessional way to handle the situation!

On June 22, 2018, Lotte Family Concert was held at Seoul Jamsil Sports Complex. On the stage this day, BLACKPINK performed As It It's Your Last and STAY, and started the stage for their new song Forever Young.

However, while they were performing the highlight of Forever Young, a staff came up to the stage and cut off the music. She gathered BLACKPINK members to explain the situation and guided them down the stage.

After BLACKPINK left the stage, an announcement was aired saying "A trouble occurred outside of the venue. We'll resume after a bit of a halt." However, the group never came back to finish their stage, making fans confused and furious.

Lotte Duty Free apologized the next day through its official social media. "We are extending our sincere apologies for the temporary interruption happened during BLACKPINK'S opening performance," the apology began and further explained, "Family Festival Management decided that the safety of the audience is the top priority and thus, the performance has been interrupted. BLACKPINK has been unable to resume to perform the succeeding scheduled stages and unfortunately had to leave the concert."

According to the fans who were at the concert, a dangerous situation seemed to have taken place outside of the stadium, as the concert began even before all the audiences entered. A netizen wrote, "Even though it was just two minutes before the concert, there were over a thousand of people still in the line. As the performance just started, the crowd started pushing and everyone got mixed up."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

