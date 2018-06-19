1 읽는 중

BTS V Nominated for the Most Handsome Faces of 2018 List

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @tccandler

BTS V is nominated once again for the Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list.

Will V win again this year?

On June 18, TC Candler uploaded on its official Instagram account, announcing that V has been nominated for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list. He has been selected as the winner of last year's 100 Most Handsome Faces, and therefore, was nominated automatically for this year's list.

According to TC Candler, they will accept nominations through comments under their Youtube video until November 30. You can check their Instagram account for who they have accepted as nominees.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

