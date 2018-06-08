BTS Set a Milestone by Selling Over 1.66 Million Copies of 'LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR' in Just 2 Weeks

BTS has set a milestone by selling over 1.66 million copies of their latest album LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR.

You must be kidding!

Korea's Gaon Chart on June 8 reported that BTS' LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR was ranked no.1 on the album chart of May by recording 1,664,041 copies of sales in just 2 weeks from its release date, May 18.

This is the highest volume of monthly sales in the history of Gaon chart. BTS' album sales exceeding 1.66M copies happened after 17 years and 8 months from a recordset with Cho Sung Mo's third single album sales of 1,705,127 copies in September 2000.

Among 1.5 million copies already sold during the pre-order period, about two-thirds of it (1,003,524 copies) were sold in the week of its release.

Adding on to the album chart, FAKE LOVE also topped a download chart of May, winning a total of 2 awards.

And to celebrate BTS' 5th anniversary, they are holding '2018 BTS PROM PARTY -RE;VIEW & PRE;VIEW-' on June 13 at Blue Square I-market Hall, getting a chance to meet ARMYs.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

