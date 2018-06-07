1 읽는 중

BTS Becomes a Real Family After 5 Years of Communalism…Pleasant Concept Photos Were Released During '2018 BTS FESTA'

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Celebrating the 5th debut anniversary of BTS, BigHit Entertainment released numerous family concept photos of BTS members.

I ship this family ♥♥♥

On June 6, typical Korean family-like photos of BTS were released. Half of the members sat at the front and half stood at the back, all staring at the camera in front.
While the photos disclosed in advance had a black hair, and suit concept, a sport concept photos were newly added to the official Facebook page on June 7 (KST).

But BTS would not stop at this point. They sat down in line with colorful sunglasses and made hilarious faces with different props.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS debuted on June 13, 2013. To celebrate their debut anniversary, BTS is releasing different types of concept photos each year during BTS FESTA and disclose it to the fans.

And BTS FESTA has returned this year without doubt. Members who's been spending first half of this year gasping than anyone else, now seem very comfortable and intimate as much as their own families.

During the period of BTS FESTA, members offer their self-produced contents for fans, and these rare contents become the best presents for ARMYs who are willing to know even the slightest little things of BTS.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

