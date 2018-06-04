Power of BTS…280,000 Tickets for North America & Europe Tour All Sold Out

BTS' LOVE YOURSELF tour for North America and Europe has sold out as soon as ticket sales were open.

They were sold out nearly three months in advance!!

Tickets for 21 shows in 10 cities including Los Angeles, Oakland, Fort Worth, Newark, Chicago, Hamilton, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris, have been totally sold out during ticket sales progressed sequentially from May 5 to June 1.

The size of the tour adds up to 280,000 seats in total; 180,000 seats for North America (14 shows) and 100,000 seats for Europe (7 shows). In particular, LOVE YOURSELF tour includes European cities, which is a proof of BTS' worldwide popularity.

The group had also recorded perfect sold outs for 2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR which included 40 shows held in 19 cities. They have once again proven their global ticket power by making tickets sold out for the new tour this year.

BTS will be kicking off LOVE YOURSELF tour on August 25 and 26 at Seoul Jamsil Olympic Stadium. Details about ticket sales for Seoul's show will be announced later.

