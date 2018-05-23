BTS JUNGKOOK Presents 'Magic Shop' to ARMYs Who say "I Remain Here, Haven't Improved a Bit"

Magic Shop is a side track of BTS' 3rd full album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear' produced by JUNGKOOK. ARMYs already are familiar with this song as the 'fan song'. BTS members connoted their feelings in the lyrics of Magic Shop and delivered it toward ARMYs.

BTS truly care about their fans♥

Magic Shop responds ARMYs where they say, "I am really happy that alls well for you guys but I remain here, haven't improved a bit. It doesn't feel good to see you leaving far."

This song contains hidden messages:

What did I say, I told you you'll win

I did not believe (really), Could I win

This rap part of RM was taken from his Twitter post back on May 14, 2015.

"You and I will win. Smoothly, without anyone recognizing"



This was kept in 3 years.

Bloom like a rose

Flutter like cherry blossoms

Fall like a morning glory



This was taken from J-HOPE's Thanks to in Young Forever "I would live each moment to the fullest, passionately. Bloom like a rose, flutter like cherry blossoms and fall like a morning glory."

The lyrics of Magic Shop has rich implications. It contains a message that the boys wanted to tell their fans. Maybe it explains why ARMYs feel weepy whenever they listen to this song. Why don't you go check out BTS' song for their ARMYs?

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

