JOHN CENA the Professional Wrestler Continues Fanboying over BTS

John Cena, the star wrestler of the American sports entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), is an avid fan of BTS and is not afraid to show it.

Don't we all.

On March 25, John Cena hosted the Kids' Choice Awards 2018 held by Nickelodeon, a children's network.

Appearing on stage in rhythm with BTS' hit 'MIC Drop,' John Cena shone a light on BTS, who was nominated for 'Global Music Star' and named J-Hope and RM as his favorite members.

The U.K. press 'Metro' reported this, describing John Cena as "a tried-and-tested member of the BTS ARMY."

John Cena has flaunted his love for BTS for quite some time on his social media. He continues to post photos of BTS members on his Instagram account. After the awards, he posted a photo of RM as well.

Nickelodeon hosts the 'Kids' Choice Awards' yearly, and selects the brightest stars in the music, entertainment, film industry and so on. BTS won 'favorite global music star' at the awards.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

