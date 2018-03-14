How BTS Is the Korean Beatles

BTS is growing more popular than ever. But this is only the beginning. BTS has an unlimited potential to be even bigger than they are now.

Many say that BTS is the Korean equivalent of The Beatles.

Some liken BTS to the legendary British band The Beatles who rocked the 1960's. Could BTS follow The Beatles' footsteps and become a legend in the pop music scene?

Here is how BTS takes after The Beatles:

1. INTERNATIONAL FANDOM

BTS can pull off powerful dance moves while singing live, which is how they stole the hearts of so many fans around the world.

So were The Beatles. While they began in The UK, they started to gain worldwide popularity.

Some media outlets have likened BTS' international popularity to that of The Beatles.

2. AMERICAN MARKET DOMINATION

It is not easy for an international artist to dominate the American pop music market. And yet both BTS and The Beatles managed to do that.

When BTS arrived at the LA airport last year to attend the American Music Awards (AMAs), some American TV personalities, including Ellen DeGeneres, have said that the wild reception reminds them of The Beatles.

When The Beatles visited the U.S. for the first time on February 7, 1964, the crowd at the airport went wild. Over ten thousand fans awaited the band's arrival.

3. EVERY MEMBER IS WELL-KNOWN

No matter how popular a band is, not all of its members get the recognition of the crowd. However, in the case of BTS, that simply isn't true.

All of the seven members of BTS are loved by fans, as were The Beatles.

4. FASHIONISTA

BTS is known for being equipped with an incredible sense of fashion. Anything they wear gets sold out. The Beatles were likewise a fashion icon of the time.

5. SIMILAR BAND NAME?

"I think we do have similar names," nodded BTS in agreement.

