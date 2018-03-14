1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How BTS Is the Korean Beatles

중앙일보

입력

The Beatles (left) and BTS (right)

The Beatles (left) and BTS (right)

BTS is growing more popular than ever. But this is only the beginning. BTS has an unlimited potential to be even bigger than they are now.

Many say that BTS is the Korean equivalent of The Beatles.

Some liken BTS to the legendary British band The Beatles who rocked the 1960's. Could BTS follow The Beatles' footsteps and become a legend in the pop music scene?

Here is how BTS takes after The Beatles:

1. INTERNATIONAL FANDOM

BTS can pull off powerful dance moves while singing live, which is how they stole the hearts of so many fans around the world.

So were The Beatles. While they began in The UK, they started to gain worldwide popularity.

Some media outlets have likened BTS' international popularity to that of The Beatles.

2. AMERICAN MARKET DOMINATION

It is not easy for an international artist to dominate the American pop music market. And yet both BTS and The Beatles managed to do that.

When BTS arrived at the LA airport last year to attend the American Music Awards (AMAs), some American TV personalities, including Ellen DeGeneres, have said that the wild reception reminds them of The Beatles.

When The Beatles visited the U.S. for the first time on February 7, 1964, the crowd at the airport went wild. Over ten thousand fans awaited the band's arrival.

3. EVERY MEMBER IS WELL-KNOWN

No matter how popular a band is, not all of its members get the recognition of the crowd. However, in the case of BTS, that simply isn't true.

All of the seven members of BTS are loved by fans, as were The Beatles.

4. FASHIONISTA

BTS is known for being equipped with an incredible sense of fashion. Anything they wear gets sold out. The Beatles were likewise a fashion icon of the time.

5. SIMILAR BAND NAME?

"I think we do have similar names," nodded BTS in agreement.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT