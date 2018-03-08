Big in Japan♥…BTS to Sing a Japanese Soap Opera Theme Song

BTS will sing a Japanese soap opera theme song titled "Don't Leave Me."

Their Japanese album will be released on April 4!

The seven-membered K-pop band BTS will sing the theme song for the new Japanese TV series Signal which is scheduled to air on Kansai TV this coming April.

"Don't Leave Me" is an EDM-style hip-hop genre that is expected to add to the dramatic storyline. It is also one of the sidetracks of the band's third Japanese album "FACE YOURSELF."

This upcoming Japanese soap opera is based on the popular Korean soap opera of the same title, Signal (2016). Sakaguchi Kentaro, one of the most well-known actors in Japan, will play the male lead.

BTS' Japanese album "FACE YOURSELF" include a total of ten songs including "Don't Leave Me." The album will be released on April 4.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

