Can You Guess Who the Playboy & the Romanticist of BTS Are?

It is only natural that the seven BTS members would have seven different dating styles. BTS once told fans who the "playboy" and the "romanticist" of the band are on a radio show. Can you guess who they are?

"His heart is set on only one girl," said the members of BTS.

When the radio show host asked, "you guys know who's dating who, right?" BTS replied that "we don't keep secrets from each other."

"Who is the romanticist of the group?" asked the host again, fishing for some reply. "There's no romanticist," joked V, making everyone else to laugh. Then J-Hope called out "Jimin" as the group's romanticist, to which RM agreed. Jimin thanked the members for naming him the romanticist of BTS.

"Jimin is a romanticist whose heart is set on one girl, so he may not have a lot of dating experiences," RM emphasized.

When asked who the "playboy" is, Jimin said it was RM. While RM denied the claim that he is the "playboy," the rest of the BTS members seemed to agree.

"Is this the way to surprise me on my birthday?" said RM, adding that he likes women who are "sexy." "RM is very particular about the type of woman he likes," Suga weighed in.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

