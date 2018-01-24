BTS Is First-ever K-pop Group to Chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 8 Weeks Straight

"MIC Drop" has now made it into Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks straight.

The K-pop Kings' world domination continues.

According to the most recent chart published on January 23, "MIC Drop" charted at No. 79 on Hot 100.

The BTS track remixed by Steve Aoki debuted at No. 71 on December 28 and has stayed on Hot 100 ever since, peaking at No. 66.

BTS has topped the Social 50 for fifty-eight consecutive weeks and landed on No. 11 on Artist 100.

The globally popular K-pop band's world domination is still ongoing.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

