BTS Face Reading ② JIN to be a Devoted Husband?

Face reading, or physiognomy, is the practice of interpreting one's facial features to assess character or personality, and even predict fate (believe it or not). A renowned physiognomist of Korea named Baek Jae-kwon rendered face reading analyses of the seven boys of BTS. What does 2018 have in store for the sensational K-pop boy band? Let's take a look. Here's Jin on the table.

Mrs. Worldwide Handsome would keep him on a short leash.

Jin has the face of a kind, gentle model student. Upon marriage, his wife would keep him on a short leash. He has a virtuous character, he knows how to respect others, he has unusually auspicious facial features. But he's not very tactful and is slow-witted. He's very vulnerable to being scammed, so he should watch out for any investment suggestions or offers to start a business together.

Here's an explanation as to why Jin always takes care of the younger members. It's interesting how, upon marriage, 'his wife would keep him on a short leash.' Jin seems like he would be a devoted husband, caring dearly for his wife as he does with BTS members. I'm curious already who the lucky Mrs. 'Worldwide Handsome' would be.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

