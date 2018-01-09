1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Face Reading ② JIN to be a Devoted Husband?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Jin. Photo from News 1

Jin. Photo from News 1

Face reading, or physiognomy, is the practice of interpreting one's facial features to assess character or personality, and even predict fate (believe it or not). A renowned physiognomist of Korea named Baek Jae-kwon rendered face reading analyses of the seven boys of BTS. What does 2018 have in store for the sensational K-pop boy band? Let's take a look. Here's Jin on the table.

Mrs. Worldwide Handsome would keep him on a short leash.

Jin

Jin

Jin has the face of a kind, gentle model student. Upon marriage, his wife would keep him on a short leash. He has a virtuous character, he knows how to respect others, he has unusually auspicious facial features. But he's not very tactful and is slow-witted. He's very vulnerable to being scammed, so he should watch out for any investment suggestions or offers to start a business together.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Here's an explanation as to why Jin always takes care of the younger members. It's interesting how, upon marriage, 'his wife would keep him on a short leash.' Jin seems like he would be a devoted husband, caring dearly for his wife as he does with BTS members. I'm curious already who the lucky Mrs. 'Worldwide Handsome' would be.

관련기사

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT