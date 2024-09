The most handsome man of 2017 is beautiful inside out.

The most handsome man of 2017 is beautiful inside out.

V of BTS did some cute things for a fan who was so moved that she cried at the BTS fan event held in Hongdae, Seoul, on January 2.

Trying to soothe her, he started making funny faces, twisting his hair into a horn.

The fan couldn't help but smile. "Don't cry, baby" were the words V told the teary-eyed fan as she left.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com