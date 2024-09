Singer-songwriter Kwon Jin-ah, who was a contestant on the season 3 of SBS' K-pop Star, covered BTS' hit single "DNA."

Which do you like better?

On December 27, Kwon posted a clip of herself playing "DNA" on the guitar and singing. The acoustic guitar arrangement of the song gave it quite a different feel.

Click the clip below to see how the acoustic version differs from the original!

BTS' Original





Kwon Jina's Acoustic Ver.



