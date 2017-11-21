Who Is Behind the Mystery Account That Is Sulli's ONLY Follow on Instagram?

Apparently, the ex-f(x) member Sulli follows only one person on Instagram.

The former girl group star has a strong social media presence with 3.3M followers as of November 2017. Her Instagram posts routinely make headlines, followed by an explosive online response.

The account showcases illustrations of women's underwear and nudity.

Despite being an active Instagrammer, Sulli is very stingy about whom she follows. She doesn't even follow her celebrity best friends such as Goo Hara and IU, although they make a frequent appearance on her posts.

She made an exception, however, for an unnamed account with a rather kinky username, 'be_my_panties.' Some suspect it to be her second Instagram account.

While fans surmise that this mystery account belongs to Sulli, the account owner is yet to be revealed.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

