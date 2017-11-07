What Do You Think of the SM Entertainment's New Logo?

1 읽는 중

SM Entertainment revealed the new CI (Corporate Identity) on November 1.

Lee Soo-man, the CEO and the producer of the company, devised a new system of branding and redefined the corporate identity of SM Entertainment with the advent of the artificial intelligence (AI) era in mind. The new logo signifies the integration of music, entertainment, new media, and lifestyle so as to be able to embrace a multitude of contents.

The new CI symbolizes SM Entertainment's renewed corporate mindset, which pledges incessant progress. With the disclosure of the new CI, SM changed the logo sign that is imprinted on its building.

Fans have expressed mixed opinions about the brand new logo. Some considered it to be modern and sophisticated, but others preferred the old one. One fan commented that it seems like a man kneeling down with his head on the ground.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

