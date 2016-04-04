Have To Talk With

1 읽는 중

In the Seat… Christine E. E’Connor
In an attempt to preserve our group informed and minimize confusion about critical matters, I am delivering consistent updates and truthful information on appropriate topics affecting the Howard County Public School Program (HCPSS). Recently, a great deal was heard by I???ve in Ocean City about senior week and proms. Please share safety-related info with pupils and parents:

Prom Security
We're in the centre of prom time and all Howard County public schools offer after- actions, sponsored by the colleges’ parent-trainer associations. Both attendees -attenders are delightful to take part in safe after - activities. Some individuals have now been involved with raising resources for these gatherings through applications like the group- financed County Invitational Swim Match.


The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) companions with HC DrugFree to promote liquor/drug-safety, and HC DrugFree makes presentations for parents & adolescents at high schools throughout every season. To advertise liquor/drug-safety while in the faculties through their Adolescent Advisory Group learners are involved by them. HC DrugFree vendors an HC DrugFree classification while in the HCPSS-financed HoCo Film Fest (student-created video competition).


Listed here are afew “Suggestions To Maintain Adolescents Safe on #8221 & Prom Night; by guest-blogger and Howard Region drug-free leader Webb Scornaienchi. And here are a few HCPSS Resources for Parents worried about alcohol abuse and kids.

After School ???
I understand everyone stimulates young adults to ???play it safe??? during mature week routines. Like the Howard Region activities, the vendors drug-free and exclusive liquor functions in June for high school graduates honoring to the coast. The Protected program web page that is Play It has info for learners and parents.


HC DrugFree Week held : Staying Safe in Water City??? classes for adolescents and parents this spring. Verify for notices of any additional periods in HCPSS Announcement.


There are lots of safety related problems to contemplate before parents accept let their seniors to pay weekly unsupervised anywhere. In the beach, we have to talk with kids about water protection, benefiting from solutions and protected actions, including the Elderly Week bus pass in Ocean City, discouraging drinking and using crosswalks to properly cross highways.


Let???s come together to make sure students possess a balanced safe and content content conclusion for the school-year.

Table of Training Users

2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

