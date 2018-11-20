BTS JUNGKOOK Becomes The Sexiest Man In Korea

Jungkook, who is currently being loved by fans from around the globe with his solo track, Euphoria, is being paid attention to with his appearance.

Now he is even certified to be the sexiest!

Cosmopolitan, an Indonesian fashion magazine recently posted a list of the 10 sexiest men in Korea in 2018.

The local magazine, Cosmopolitan commented, "Jungkook has a cute face that warms up fans' hearts, but he also has a sexual attractiveness."

Furthermore, according to Ranker.com, a popular website, Jungkook took the 1st place among 127 celebrities in 'popular men 2018' list.

As V is in the limelight as the most handsome guy in the world, Jungkook joins the club and is receiving lots of support and love from ARMY.

