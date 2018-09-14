WATCH: "Don't Cry!" J-HOPE & JIMIN Sweetly Comforts Crying Fans at Concert

J-HOPE and JIMIN's heartwarming video made fans cry.

Are they alive?!

BTS who started world tour concert on August 6 melted ARMY's heart since their first stage in LA.

After a video that contains BTS members touching fans on Twitter, fans amazingly re-tweeted and cheered.

In the video, J-hope came down to the stage with a smiley face as he watched the crying fan who was thrilled to see the BTS for real. J-hope said, "Are you crying" and gestured to not shed a tear and watched the fan warmly.

The ARMY who took the video stated, "HOSEOK came down and told us not to cry but all it did was make us cry harder. I love him".

In the video, JIMIN also smiled at the fans and said, "Don't cry". Then, he kissed his hands to fans and comforted them. The ARMY who took this video said, "JIMIN is the sweetest boy. Whoever he said this to, is the luckiest".

The fans who watched the video excited about BTS' warm video and said, "My heart is melting down because he is so sweet", "I am crying just by watching their video, but if I see them for real, I might cry even more", "I like JIMIN and HOSEOK so much. I might cry even more".

Not only American fans but also ARMYs from Mexico and Panama gathered in LA concert. In an interview with a South Korean broadcaster, a girl from Panama said, "It took 8 hours by plane to come here. I really love BTS. Also, it is the best moment of my life to see them".

The BTS' LA concert, that one ticket was also sold for about 4,300,000 won was completed with a great success.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

