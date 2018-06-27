JENNIE Reveals that She Refrains From 'This' Food During Promotion Period

Jennie spoke about her secret to maintaining a good shape.

That was the secret to her perfect body!

On June 26, Jennie appeared on the radio show, SBS Power FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, together with other BLACKPINK members.

When she was asked about how she manages her figure, she answered, "I try not to eat salty foods during the promotion period. I try to have a low-salt diet."

She further said, "Before going into promotion, I exercise steadily, doing yoga or pilates. Although working out is tiring, I kind of like that process. After exercising, I become more inclined to eat healthy food too."

To the question asking, "How do you hold back yourself from eating salty foods?", Jennie replied, "When I monitor our stage, I sometimes look very round, and fans tease me with the nickname 'dumpling'. So I'm holding back, thinking of that."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

