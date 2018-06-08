Legendary Korean Rocker Got Deeply Touched on JIN's Covering of His Song

Celebrating BTS FESTA, JIN covered In front of the fall post office, a song of a well-known Korean rock band vocal Yoon Do Hyun. This song was initially released in 1994 when he debuted as a solo artist.

Yoon Do Hyun during a radio interview on June 8 was asked, "BTS JIN has covered your song. Can you tell ARMYs about your thoughts on it?"

He answered "I am really proud that a globally popular artist has covered my song. My daughter actually is ARMY. I'm not, but I'm pretty close to it. Now I think I could be an honorable father to my daughter."

In front of the fall post office has a lyrical melody with sentimental lyrics, well defining the emotion of Autumn's loneliness. After 24 years from its release, Yoon Do Hyun sang this song in a TV program called Begin Again when he went live busking in France. Yoon Do Hyun appeared on JTBC's Begin Again in September last year and visited a small city Chamonix Mont Blanc, located at the East South area of France. Here are the lyrics of the song.

I am waiting for you in front of the fall post office

Yellow ginkgo leaves are blown by the wind

I look at them like people passing by

How long will beautiful things last

Like flowers that stood strong under a midsummer shower

Like trees that stood tall under winter's snowstorm

Can everything stand alone

I am waiting for you in front of the fall post office

I thought of you by chance, all day long

I did not realize that evening shadows fell

Thanks to JIN, this great song which was quite unfamiliar to young generations became noticed by people in worldwide countries.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

