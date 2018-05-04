Reason Why ARMYs Have No Worries About BTS's Disband



'Voomvoom' is introducing the episodes of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' of Youtube Red Originals that can be seen nowhere but in Korea, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'. And now, Voomvoom is going to begin the backstage story of BTS that would bring tears and laughter to ARMY.

"I used to think of a situation in which all seven of you guys might not be together. But···"

On BTS: BURN THE STAGE Ep.7 BEST OF ME released on May 2 through Youtube, moments of BTS members growing stronger together were portrayed. V told the episode of getting comforted by members when he had a hard time, feeling burdened from his first challenge in acting. "We can't help you, but we can give you strength," members told V.

Major responses to this episode are that ARMY's faith toward BTS's members has become stronger.

"We'll bring something better even after this stage ends."

V: "There's one thing we always tell our ARMYs. 'We'll bring something better even after this stage ends'."



"We've got a long way to go"

Suga: "What's fearful about BTS is that we're not at our peak yet. I think we still have a long way to go."



"I believe that we can overcome any kind of difficulties"

J-Hope: To be honest, I don't know where our end is. I have a feeling that even if any problem or trouble comes, we'll overcome and continue.



After seeing the members say this, a fan wrote a comment like this, getting the most 'likes' among all the comments under this video; "I think these words show how much strong faith they have in this team. I can feel that you guys are a team built with far more solid and firm faith than my thought. I used to think of a situation in which all seven of you guys might not be together. But after hearing these words, I have unconditional faith now. A faith that you guys will be together under any circumstances."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com