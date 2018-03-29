Produce 101 YOO SEON-HO to Debut as Solo Artist

Yoo Seon-ho, beloved for his appearance on the Mnet survival reality show 'Produce 101 Season 2,' will be debuting as a solo artist in April.

The "chick trainee" will be debuting soon!

A Cube Entertainment trainee with Lai Kuan Lin, Yoo Seon-ho was loved by many for his pretty boy looks and happy-go-lucky attitude.

His skills as an artist improved as the show proceeded, and he even aired live and ranked No.17 out of the 101 trainees on the show.

Later, Yoo Seon-ho appeared on a number of entertainment shows and held fan meetings. He will be releasing a solo track in April and setting foot in the music industry.

With many idols are scheduled to come back in April, many wonder if Yoo Seon-ho can continue the Produce 101 Season 2 fervor. JBJ, YDPP and Samuel, other former Produce 101 Season 2 artists, are also projected to release new albums in April.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com