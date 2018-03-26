How Much BTS Eats on Average

It's no secret that BTS is one of the busiest celebrities around. How much do you think they eat to keep up with their jam-packed schedule?

All of them have such big appetites!

'Special Trailer | BTS: Burn The Stage' posted on YouTube on March 19 shows the members of BTS having fried chicken together, prompting fans to guess how much each of them was eating per person.

If you count the number of boxes, it seems that each member was having one entire fried chicken.

BTS seems to be composed of members with big appetites.

It's no wonder they should eat a lot since they have to work so hard every day!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

