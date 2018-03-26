1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How Much BTS Eats on Average

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

It's no secret that BTS is one of the busiest celebrities around. How much do you think they eat to keep up with their jam-packed schedule?

All of them have such big appetites!

'Special Trailer | BTS: Burn The Stage' posted on YouTube on March 19 shows the members of BTS having fried chicken together, prompting fans to guess how much each of them was eating per person.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

If you count the number of boxes, it seems that each member was having one entire fried chicken.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

BTS seems to be composed of members with big appetites.

It's no wonder they should eat a lot since they have to work so hard every day!

Photo from BTS official Facebook

Photo from BTS official Facebook

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT