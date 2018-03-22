Big Hit Ent. Hits an All-time High Net Profit All Thanks to BTS

2017 had been a big year (financially) for BTS' label, Big Hit Entertainment, mainly thanks to BTS' success.

According to the Big Hit Entertainment Audit Report released on March 22, the entertainment agency made a net profit of about USD 23M, which is a 173% increase from last year's. Big Hit's assets have also increased to USD 57M, which is 221% of that of last year.

BTS' album LOVE YOURSELF: Her released in September last year has been a smashing success, with over 1.49M copies sold according to the Gaon Charts. The band's world tour "BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III: WINGS TOUR" which sold out every performance. Thanks to exposure on major TV shows in the U.S., BTS' international fandom is ever-growing, which also contributed to the increase in overall sales in every category.

A representative at Big Hit Entertainment explained that "2017 was BTS' most financially successful year, making it Big Hit's most successful year ever since its launch in 2005."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

