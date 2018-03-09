1 읽는 중

Why SUZY & LEE DONG-WOOK Rushed to Confirm Their Relationship ♡

중앙일보

입력

On March 9, Suzy and Lee Dong-wook confirmed their relationship.

A friend close to the couple tells all.

In less than an hour after the rumor broke out, both agencies of the two stars officially confirmed their relationship.

Stars tend to defer or shun confirming romance rumors. Naturally, Suzy and Lee rushing to confirm their relationship raise some questions.

Friends of the couple surmise that the photographs of the two on a date might have been leaked to the media and as an effort to prevent the photos from being published, they offered to confirm their relationship to the press instead.

"[Suzy and Dong-wook] aren't even officially dating yet. They met like once or twice at a cafe or something. You wouldn't think them as romantically involved in any way if you saw them. When their relationship was reported by the media, they were surprised, of course, but since they had feelings for each other, they just confirmed that they're dating," said a friend close to the couple.

Suzy and Lee were close friends prior to their recent romantic involvement.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

