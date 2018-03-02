1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Hello HOPE WORLD♥ BTS J-HOPE's Mixtape Is Finally Here

중앙일보

입력

Photo from DAYDREAM MV

Photo from DAYDREAM MV

Photo from DAYDREAM MV

Photo from DAYDREAM MV

Photo from DAYDREAM MV

Photo from DAYDREAM MV

J-Hope of BTS finally released his first-ever mixtape.

Now available for download (free of charge)!

J-Hope&#39;s Mixtape Cover

J-Hope&#39;s Mixtape Cover

Big Hit Entertainment released the BTS rapper's mixtape titled "Hope World" on BTS' social media accounts. The title track Daydream's music video was also released on the same day.

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

In his Lunar New Year's message to his fans in February, J-Hope told his fans that he is "working hard on [his] mixtape" and that he "will try his best to make the long wait worth it." The mixtape lists seven tracks in total, including "Hope World," "P.O.P(Piece Of Peace) pt.1," and more.

A mixtape refers to a work that is distributed without charge for non-commercial purposes. Big Hit shared the link for download as well (https://soundcloud.com/bangtan/sets/j-hope-hope-world). As of February 2 KST, the link has been deactivated due to too many users trying to access at the same time.

This makes J-Hope the third BTS member to release a mixtape after RM and Suga, whose mixtapes had been released in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT