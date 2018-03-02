Hello HOPE WORLD♥ BTS J-HOPE's Mixtape Is Finally Here

J-Hope of BTS finally released his first-ever mixtape.

Now available for download (free of charge)!

Big Hit Entertainment released the BTS rapper's mixtape titled "Hope World" on BTS' social media accounts. The title track Daydream's music video was also released on the same day.

In his Lunar New Year's message to his fans in February, J-Hope told his fans that he is "working hard on [his] mixtape" and that he "will try his best to make the long wait worth it." The mixtape lists seven tracks in total, including "Hope World," "P.O.P(Piece Of Peace) pt.1," and more.

A mixtape refers to a work that is distributed without charge for non-commercial purposes. Big Hit shared the link for download as well (https://soundcloud.com/bangtan/sets/j-hope-hope-world). As of February 2 KST, the link has been deactivated due to too many users trying to access at the same time.

This makes J-Hope the third BTS member to release a mixtape after RM and Suga, whose mixtapes had been released in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

