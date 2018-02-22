1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

IU's Co-worker Reveals the Secret to IU's Success

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

Meticulousness and stamina are prerequisites for anyone aspiring to be the best in the field.

Read the full story to find out how IU became the big star that she is today!

IU's co-worker and fellow singer Jung Seung-hwan revealed his thoughts on how IU came to be the top artist that she is today.

On February 19, Jung held a mini-concert in celebration of the release of his very first album at Ilchi Art Hall in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam district of Seoul.

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

IU wrote the lyrics for one of the album's tracks titled "Snowman," and Jung told the audience how hardworking the 24-year-old artist is. "When she couldn't come to the practice because she was so busy, she would text me all the details of the song's direction and give me advice," he explained.

"I was impressed with how meticulous and hardworking she was," Jung added.

Online community

Online community

"I'm really thankful for the lyrics she had given the song. It's all thanks to her that I am able to sing such beautiful words. I hope there would be more opportunities that we could work together. Thank you so much," he thanked, expressing how grateful he was.

The title track of Jung's first album is called "Spring Again." The album lists 10 tracks in total.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT