IU's Co-worker Reveals the Secret to IU's Success

Meticulousness and stamina are prerequisites for anyone aspiring to be the best in the field.

Read the full story to find out how IU became the big star that she is today!

IU's co-worker and fellow singer Jung Seung-hwan revealed his thoughts on how IU came to be the top artist that she is today.

On February 19, Jung held a mini-concert in celebration of the release of his very first album at Ilchi Art Hall in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam district of Seoul.

IU wrote the lyrics for one of the album's tracks titled "Snowman," and Jung told the audience how hardworking the 24-year-old artist is. "When she couldn't come to the practice because she was so busy, she would text me all the details of the song's direction and give me advice," he explained.

"I was impressed with how meticulous and hardworking she was," Jung added.

"I'm really thankful for the lyrics she had given the song. It's all thanks to her that I am able to sing such beautiful words. I hope there would be more opportunities that we could work together. Thank you so much," he thanked, expressing how grateful he was.

The title track of Jung's first album is called "Spring Again." The album lists 10 tracks in total.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com