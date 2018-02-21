BTS JIMIN's Surprise Gifts to Students from His Alma Mater That is Closing Down

Jimin of BTS gave every student graduating from his Alma Mater autographed CD's and school uniform fees.

Jimin is such an angel!

On February 20, Hoedong Elementary School located in the city of Busan announced that the school would be shutting down with the last class of students graduating this spring. The school opened in 1982 and Jimin happened to be one of its graduates.

The graduation ceremony was attended by 50 students, 10 graduates, and an unexpected guest. Jimin's father attended the ceremony to congratulate their achievement by giving the entire class autographed CD's and school uniform fees.

"Jimin graduated here ten years ago and I'm sad that the school would be closing down," said the BTS star's father, lamenting the shutdown of the school where his son had spent his childhood. Jimin, as the school's proud alumnus, has been supporting the students with school uniform ever since the news of its shutdown became public.

