This Café in Seoul Is BTS' Favorite Hangout Spot

You might run into them if you're lucky!

This café located in Gangnam, Seoul is a must-visit for all ARMYs.

The owner of The Min's Café is no other than Chang-min of 2 AM and reports are flooding in that BTS frequents this place, making it another popular tourist attraction in the city of Seoul.

BTS has been promoting the place on their personal social media accounts, and the place is filled with the members' photographs, letters, and autographs.

Perhaps thanks to BTS' popularity, the café has no shortage of visitors!

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

