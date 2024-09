Has there ever been a day when Jungkook of BTS wasn't cute?

Thank God for puberty.

Photos from the BTS' youngest member's babyhood are surfacing online and no one can deny that he was just the most adorable baby ever.

Then came his teenage days and puberty hit him like a truck.

Here is a compilation of Jungkook's photos over the years:

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com