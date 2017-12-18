1 읽는 중

"Is that his brother?" BTS Jungkook's Hot Dad Wows the Internet

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

BTS&#39; official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV and Big Hit Entertainment

Jungkook became a high school freshman back in 2014, and at the high school entrance ceremony, he was spotted with his surprisingly young-looking dad.

You can see where Jungkook got his good looks from!

BTS&#39; official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV

Jungkook's high school entrance ceremony was broadcasted live on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV. The youngest member of BTS was noticeably giddy and excited at the time, hurrying his parents so he could get to school faster.

BTS&#39; official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV

Jungkook's father, who made a brief appearance, talked to his son's homeroom teacher and smiled at the BTS boys who came to celebrate the special day with Jungkook.

Fans were astounded that the young-looking gentleman was in fact Jungkook's father.

BTS&#39; official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV

"He could be his brother," commented one fan. Another said that "you can see where Jungkook got his good looks from."

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

