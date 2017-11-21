1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

This Girl-group Member Formerly Dubbed 'Thunder Thighs' Is Now Skinnier Than Ever

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Luna of f(x) is creating a buzz online with her leg transformation.

"Can you really blame her?" said one fan defending Luna.

The singer, who was formerly known for her muscular legs, flashed her skinny figure in short shorts and mini dresses.

Luna is one of the celebrities who has gone through an incredible weight transformation. She has once disclosed that she had lost 8 ㎏ in total ever since her debut days. Her change was so dramatic that some fans even suspected plastic surgery.

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

However, she credits her weight loss to carb-free diet and exercise.

She had received her fair share of hate comments shaming her muscular thighs, calling her "thunder thighs."

From f(x)&#39;s Official Facebook

From f(x)&#39;s Official Facebook

"Can you really blame her? She's gotten so many mean comments on her figure," said one fan, defending Luna's decision to slim down.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT