This Girl-group Member Formerly Dubbed 'Thunder Thighs' Is Now Skinnier Than Ever

Luna of f(x) is creating a buzz online with her leg transformation.

"Can you really blame her?" said one fan defending Luna.

The singer, who was formerly known for her muscular legs, flashed her skinny figure in short shorts and mini dresses.

Luna is one of the celebrities who has gone through an incredible weight transformation. She has once disclosed that she had lost 8 ㎏ in total ever since her debut days. Her change was so dramatic that some fans even suspected plastic surgery.

However, she credits her weight loss to carb-free diet and exercise.

She had received her fair share of hate comments shaming her muscular thighs, calling her "thunder thighs."

"Can you really blame her? She's gotten so many mean comments on her figure," said one fan, defending Luna's decision to slim down.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

