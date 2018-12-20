1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JUNGKOOK's Epic Performance Elicits Enthusiastic Reactions From The World

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

If anyone can remember, there was an epic moment of BTS Jungkook at 2018 MAMA IN HONGKONG.

He is called 'golden maknae' for a reason!

One of the BTS's performances involved Jungkook walking on a runway from a distance. Jungkook, who was wearing a white suit just like the rest of the members, danced while walking to one of their music, airplane pt.2.

As soon as the performance went on air, it went trending on Twitter in almost 30 countries.

The footage was then edited by a fan and surpassed 10 million views in just 4 days and it now has approximately 12.7 million views.

This is not it. Even TIME, a large American worldwide mass media corporation posted about Jungkook's performance under the title of "BTS's Jung Kook's Power Walk Could be Your New Favorite Meme".

Photo from Time screenshot

Photo from Time screenshot

This article has gotten loads of attention from people to an extent where it was even on the top of 'Most Popular' list.

Photo from Time screenshot

Photo from Time screenshot

Also, the clip drew many other media platforms'attention as well.
MTV, Teen Vogue, Buzzfeed, Metro and etc. mentioned and covered the fanatically-responded performance.

Photo from Teen Vogue screenshot

Photo from Teen Vogue screenshot

Photo from Teen Vogue screenshot

Photo from Teen Vogue screenshot

Photo from Buzzfeed screenshot

Photo from Buzzfeed screenshot

Photo from Buzzfeed UK screenshot

Photo from Buzzfeed UK screenshot

Photo from Metro screenshot

Photo from Metro screenshot

Fans shared their thoughts saying, "The performance made me lose sanity" "One of the best performances I've seen" and so on.

It seems to be clear that fans are delighted to see their favorite group's golden getting more and more worldwide recognition not only with his appearance but with the performance this time.

Now, why don't we appreciate some of the photos of Jungkook on that day?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT