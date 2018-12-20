JUNGKOOK's Epic Performance Elicits Enthusiastic Reactions From The World

If anyone can remember, there was an epic moment of BTS Jungkook at 2018 MAMA IN HONGKONG.

He is called 'golden maknae' for a reason!

One of the BTS's performances involved Jungkook walking on a runway from a distance. Jungkook, who was wearing a white suit just like the rest of the members, danced while walking to one of their music, airplane pt.2.

As soon as the performance went on air, it went trending on Twitter in almost 30 countries.

The footage was then edited by a fan and surpassed 10 million views in just 4 days and it now has approximately 12.7 million views.

This is not it. Even TIME, a large American worldwide mass media corporation posted about Jungkook's performance under the title of "BTS's Jung Kook's Power Walk Could be Your New Favorite Meme".

This article has gotten loads of attention from people to an extent where it was even on the top of 'Most Popular' list.

Also, the clip drew many other media platforms'attention as well.

MTV, Teen Vogue, Buzzfeed, Metro and etc. mentioned and covered the fanatically-responded performance.

Fans shared their thoughts saying, "The performance made me lose sanity" "One of the best performances I've seen" and so on.

It seems to be clear that fans are delighted to see their favorite group's golden getting more and more worldwide recognition not only with his appearance but with the performance this time.

Now, why don't we appreciate some of the photos of Jungkook on that day?

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

