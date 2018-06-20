1 읽는 중

사회

PHOTOS: Fans Say that KANG DANIEL in Person Looks Like These…

중앙일보

입력

WANNA ONE's KANG DANIEL is a well-known Samoyed among the entertainment industry and fans.

How can he have such perfect body proportion?

With his baby face and glowing smile, many people say they find Daniel "cute" on TV.

But in contrast, it's been said that his overwhelming aura makes him look even more charismatic in person.

People who've seen him in real life praised his perfect body proportion.

Photo from online communities

Photo from online communities

Photo from online communities

Photo from online communities

"Celebrities in person looks smaller and slender, right? But Daniel, his upper body! He had broader shoulder and long, slender legs. I realized that photos aren't able to capture them all." (@zk***)

"I didn't feel anything special about KANG DANIEL, but I started to fan him after going to a concert ㅠㅠ His body, dancing, and singing are perfect. He looked way handsome in real life, and he's so sweet to fans! His legs are no joke." (@xfann****)

Fans claim that KANG DANIEL in person looks quite similar to these photos:

Photo from online communities

Photo from online communities

Photo from online communities

Photo from online communities

Photo from online communities

Photo from online communities

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

