EXO-CBX Confirms Comeback Date as April 10

It's official: EXO-CBX will be making their comeback in April 10.

Yay!

The three-piece boy band is busy working on their latest album and their upcoming comeback. They will be meeting fans after a hiatus of a year and a half.

EXO-CBX is a unit comprised of EXO members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin formed in October 2016. The group was much loved for their first mini album 'Hey Mama!' and showed off a different charm from EXO.

EXO-CBX also sang the OST for tvN's drama 'Live' which was released on March 24.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

