SUNMI Shares Teaser Photos Of Her New Single 'Heroine'

Sunmi shared her first teaser image prior to the release of her single 'Heroine.'

Even more gorgeous than before.

On January 4, Sunmi shared teaser photos of her new track 'Heroine' via her Instagram account.

The photos show Sunmi in a bright blue dress, with her eyes piercing through the camera lens.

Sunmi, a former member of girl group Wonder Girls, first released her solo single '24 hours' in 2013, and released her first mini album 'Full Moon' in 2014.

Her August-released track 'Gashina' won five times. Sunmi's new track will be released on January 18, 06:00 PM.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

