BTS Movie, 'BURN THE STAGE' Is Soon To Have The Highest Grossing Pre-Ticket Sales

Photo from online community and CGV

Photo from CGV

It was announced that a movie about BTS, Burn The Stage: The Movie is set to be released on the 15th of November.

The long-awaited film arrives very soon!

Burn The Stage is about BTS's recent world tour, 2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR, that took place approximately 40 times with 550 thousand audiences in 19 cities all around the world. It consists of a conflict between the members, their concerns, and more of what happened off stage not to mention stage performances and interviews.

Plus, it has been announced that there are going to be multiple scenes that weren't included in the 8 episodes of Burn The Stage that was exclusively released on YouTube Red this March to May.

Photo from Korean Film Council (w/foreign films)

Photo from Korean Film Council (w/o foreign films)

Booking for the movie ticket started on the 7th.

As a movie that has generated massive interest among fans, on the ticket sales list, it is currently ranked at #3 including foreign movies, and with only domestic films, it is the 2nd highest-grossing film at the moment with 59,301 people booked in advance.

It is amazing how a movie that hasn't released yet could make such a good record already.

Some fans who reside overseas such as the U.S. say that it is so hard to get a ticket for that movie since they are already all sold out.

It seems that BTS once again proved their tremendous popularity.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

