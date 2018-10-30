Mini Collaboration Documentary With MONSTA X and GALLANT Now Showing!

Billboard made an announcement saying that there will be a special mini collaboration documentary called "When You Call My Name" between MONSTA X and world-famous American pop-star, Gallant.

Now you can get a real behind-the-scenes look into these stars!

Even across languages and cultures, MONSTA X and Gallant are moved by the same passions and aim for similar goals. The mini documentary follows the eight artists and gives a behind-the-scenes look into how they all got to where they are today.

Fans are already showing their enthusiastic reactions and expressing their emotions after watching even just short clips of the video.

As a Viki Original creation, the full version can be streamed from both Viki.com and Soompi.com.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

