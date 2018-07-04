"Are Your Knees Okay?" ARMYs Asked, and JIMIN Answered Back…

BTS JIMIN has a rough choreography in FAKE LOVE, the part where the lyrics go "I'm trying to erase myself to become your doll" where he has to bend his knees and kneel down on the floor.

Until when will you be so sweet chimchim

His fans asked if his knees are alright in the fan meeting on 7th last month.

JIMIN answered "I received this question a lot today" and RM assisted "We've also asked the same question. JIMIN- are you okay?"

JIMIN said "My knees won't touch the floor, so I'm fine. Don't worry about me!"

SUGA said "JIMIN is very flexible", and RM said, "JIMIN is less likely to get hurt" (because he is flexible).

Isn't JIMIN so sweet, telling his fans not to worry about him? As he continuously got the questions about his knees, he publicly answered "I'm really fine. Don't worry about me."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

