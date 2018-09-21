1 읽는 중

TWICE Achieves Triple Crown on Billboard Japan with Its First Japanese Full-Length Album 'BDZ'

Photo from JYP Entertainment

TWICE's first full-length Japanese album BDZ achieved triple crown on Billboard Japan!

Congratulations, TWICE!

On Billboard Japan's latest charts updated on September 19, TWICE's first full Japanese album BDZ, released on September 12,topped three categories, which are 'Hot Album', 'Download Albums', and 'Top Albums Sales'. TWICE previously proved their popularity by maintaining the top spot for a week on Oricon Weekly Album chart with 181,069 points. They also ranked No.1 on Line Music Weekly chart.

BDZ also attracted attention, as it scored 89,721 points on Oricon Daily Album chart on the day of release, which happened to be the best record set by a K-pop girl group since 2008, which is when this ranking started to be released.

Photo from JYP Entertainment

The album's title song BDZ, which is an abbreviation of 'bulldozer', is composed and written by Park Jin Young, and conveys the message to 'Step forward, smashing down the big walls up ahead like bulldozers'. The music video that shows a movie-like story and TWICE's attraction as lovely female warriors, is also gaining popularity.

The album features 10 tracks in total, including One More Time, Candy Pop, and Wake Me Up, which are the title songs of single albums TWICE had released in Japan,

TWICE is scheduled to hold a tour in Japan, starting from Makuhari Event Hall in Chiba on September 29-30, moving on to Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya on October 2-3, the World Memorial Hall in Kobe on October 12-14, and Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Main Arena in Tokyo on October 16-17.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

