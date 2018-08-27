1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: 'World's Handsomest Guy' BTS' V Creates Legendary Photos After Dying His Hair Pink

중앙일보

입력

BTS' V is catching global fans' eyes as he returned with bright pink hair!

He looks even more unrealistically handsome with pink hair!

While V's pink hairstyle already brought about explosive response from fans as it was revealed through the music video of IDOL, various online communities were once again hyped when fan-taken pictures were released.

In the released photos, V's pink hair stands out even more, thanks to his all-black outfit and the black backdrop. On top of this, V's sharp nose and jaw lines were combined, completing a flawless visual.

In other pictures, his wearing a white shirt and white earrings which made every inch of him look like an angel.

Here are some more pictures that show V's ethereal beauty!

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

